Cancellations due to Jan. 24 storm
Cancellations and postponements related to the ongoing storm will be posted here. To add an event to our listing, email us at editor@dailybulldog.com.
No school in RSU 9 today, Jan. 24.
MSAD #58 is closed today Jan. 24.
Two-hour delay in RSU 73 on Jan. 24. No pre-Kindergarten.
Almost 40 degrees this morning and no rain yet, treated roads, and parents that hold little regard for their kids education leeds to pressure on people making choices and we have no school for kids and parents that aren’t afraid of rain. Not freezing rain just rain. I’ve said it before and I will say it again for the parents that are only concerned with their kids education when it is inclimate weather and the budget leave these decisions to people who care. This canceled day of classes STILL costs the district more than if they went to school for the scheduled day.
What storm?
@Awww,
I live 2 miles from the center of Famington. 27° at 8AM.
RT.43, snow packed road from Sundays storm now glazed with a freezing mist. Tell me where it 40°.
When I first heard that school was canceled I was surprised for it was fine here at my house in Wilton, and our street was treated; however now my driveway is iced over as is my car and stairway so I was wrong, better the children and bus drivers be safe than harmed.