Cancellations for April 8: No school in RSU 9, 73 or 58

Posted by • April 8, 2019 •

With spring snow on the way Monday, cancellation and postponement notices will be posted here. You can send all notices to editor@dailybulldog.com.

No school in RSU 9 today, April 8.

No school in MSAD 58 today, April 8.

No school in RSU 73 today, April 8.

  1. Ruth A True
    April 8, 2019 • 6:50 am

    As I look at the picture of the spring snow, I am reminded of my Dad who would call me from Florida and say, "This is a knee-slapper" as he laughed his signature laugh. Then, he would go on to tell about the importance of spring snow and called it Poor Man's Fertilizer. As a teacher, I hated to wake to an alarm clock but a snowplow - that was another story! The boys and I would be up in a flash and off to McDonald's for breakfast. Oh the memories!

    Be safe and enjoy the beauty of the day!

  2. Frank Donald
    April 8, 2019 • 6:56 am

    Due to school cancellation there will be no baseball or softball clinics or pickleball at the Academy Hill school this evening.

  3. Autumn
    April 8, 2019 • 6:58 am

    Thank you for always being so prompt in posting cancellations. Greatly appreciated.

    Tonight's Franklin County Youth Softball League - Farmington Team registrations to be held at Mallett School are cancelled.

    Tomorrow night's registration session, April 9 at Mallett School from 5:30pm to 7pm will be held as scheduled.

    Many thanks,
    Autumn

  4. Captain oblivious
    April 8, 2019 • 7:55 am

    Good way to ward off the snow storm. It seems like when they cancel school before hand we don't end up getting much

  5. Lois Geenleaf
    April 8, 2019 • 7:57 am

    Clearwater Food Pantry will be closed today due to schools being closed, but will be open tomorrow, Tuesday from 9:00 to 11:00

  6. Tim Davis
    April 8, 2019 • 8:56 am

    Don't you just hate it when the forecast is for "heavy snow" and you make the right call and cancel everything - and then all you get is a piddling amount of snow? My sympathies for all of those who have to make these decisions!

