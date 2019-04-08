Cancellations for April 8: No school in RSU 9, 73 or 58
With spring snow on the way Monday, cancellation and postponement notices will be posted here. You can send all notices to editor@dailybulldog.com.
No school in RSU 9 today, April 8.
No school in MSAD 58 today, April 8.
No school in RSU 73 today, April 8.
As I look at the picture of the spring snow, I am reminded of my Dad who would call me from Florida and say, "This is a knee-slapper" as he laughed his signature laugh. Then, he would go on to tell about the importance of spring snow and called it Poor Man's Fertilizer. As a teacher, I hated to wake to an alarm clock but a snowplow - that was another story! The boys and I would be up in a flash and off to McDonald's for breakfast. Oh the memories!
Be safe and enjoy the beauty of the day!
Due to school cancellation there will be no baseball or softball clinics or pickleball at the Academy Hill school this evening.
Thank you for always being so prompt in posting cancellations. Greatly appreciated.
Tonight's Franklin County Youth Softball League - Farmington Team registrations to be held at Mallett School are cancelled.
Tomorrow night's registration session, April 9 at Mallett School from 5:30pm to 7pm will be held as scheduled.
Many thanks,
Autumn
Good way to ward off the snow storm. It seems like when they cancel school before hand we don't end up getting much
Clearwater Food Pantry will be closed today due to schools being closed, but will be open tomorrow, Tuesday from 9:00 to 11:00
Don't you just hate it when the forecast is for "heavy snow" and you make the right call and cancel everything - and then all you get is a piddling amount of snow? My sympathies for all of those who have to make these decisions!