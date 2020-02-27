Cancellations for Feb. 27: Schools closed, delayed
Here is a listing of cancellations and postponements due today’s winter storm. To add your event to our listing, email us at editor@dailybulldog.com.
No school today, Feb. 27, in RSU 9 (Chesterville, Farmington, Industry, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Starks, Temple, Vienna, Wilton, Weld).
No school today, Feb. 27, in MSAD 58 (Avon, Kingfield, Phillips, Strong).
Two-hour delay today, Feb. 27, in RSU 73 (Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls). No morning pre-K.
The cross-stitching/knitting/crocheting event this Thursday, Feb. 27 at Twice Sold Tales has been cancelled due to weather.
