Cancellations for Feb. 6: No school

Here is a listing of cancellations and postponements due to this week's winter storm.

No school today, Feb. 6, in RSU 73 (Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls).

No school today, Feb. 6, in MSAD 58 (Avon, Kingfield, Phillips, Strong).

No school today, Feb. 6, in RSU 9 (Chesterville, Farmington, Industry, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Starks, Temple, Vienna, Wilton, Weld).

The event for 'Hello Darling,' and author Patty Schoen at the Wilton Free Public Library scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 6 has been cancelled due to weather. It will be rescheduled later this spring.