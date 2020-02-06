Cancellations for Feb. 7

Here is a listing of cancellations and postponements due to Friday’s winter storm. To add your event to our listing, email us at editor@dailybulldog.com.

No school Friday, Feb. 7, in RSU 9 (Chesterville, Farmington, Industry, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Starks, Temple, Vienna, Wilton, Weld).

The Chesterville Town Office will close at noon on Friday, Feb. 7.

The meeting of the Western Order of Dedicated Storytellers (WOODS), scheduled for Friday, Feb. 7, Twice Sold Tales, Farmington, has been postponed until Friday, Feb. 14, 6:30 -8:00 pm, Twice Sold Tales, 155 Main Street, Farmington.