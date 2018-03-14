Cancellations for March 14: No school at today

A nor'easter is continuing to drop snow across Franklin County through Wednesday, March 14. Cancellations and postponements will be listed here. They can be submitted by emailing editor@dailybulldog.com.

WMCA offices will open at 10 a.m.

Franklin County offices will open at 10 a.m.

University Credit Union will open at noon.

School at MSAD 58 has been cancelled today, March 14.

School at RSU 73 has been cancelled today, March 14.

School at RSU 9 has been cancelled today, March 14.

The UMF Fitness and Recreation Center will open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 14.