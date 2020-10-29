Candidates, polling locations and time for Nov. 3 election

Mainers will head to the polls on Tuesday and cast their ballots for their preferred candidates for county, state and federal positions. The races that apply to Franklin County residents have been listed below.

Federal Election

Maine is utilizing Ranked-Choice Voting for all federal elections. Voters may choose to rank candidates in their order of preference. If no candidate receives a majority, ballots will be tabulated in rounds until a candidate has received the majority of votes.

All names, towns of residence and party/political designation information are taken off of the Secretary of State's website.

U.S. Presidential Race

Joseph Biden / Kamala Harris (Democratic candidate)

Roque De La Fuente / Darcy Richardson (Alliance Party candidate)

Howard Hawkins / Angela Walker (Green Party candidate)

Jo Jorgensen / Jeremy Cohen (Libertarian Party candidate)

Donald Trump / Michael Pence (Republican candidate) [Incumbent]

U.S. Senate Race

Susan Collins - Bangor (Republican candidate) [Incumbent]

Sara Gideon - Freeport (Democratic candidate)

Max Linn - Bar Harbor (Independent candidate)

Lisa Savage - Solon (Independent candidate)

U.S. House of Representatives Race (2nd Congressional District, including all of Franklin County)

Dale Crafts - Lisbon (Republican candidate)

Jared Golden - Lewiston (Democratic candidate) [Incumbent]

State Election

Maine does not utilize Ranked-Choice Voting for general elections for gubernatorial or state legislature races. (It does apply to primaries for the state legislature)

State Senate District 17 - Represents Franklin County, plus the towns of Belgrade, Fayette, Mount Vernon and Vienna.

Russell Black - Wilton (Republican candidate) [Incumbent]

Jan Collins - Wilton (Democratic candidate)

House District 74 - Includes the towns of Jay, Livermore Falls and part of Livermore.

Sheila Lyman - Livermore Falls (Republican candidate)

Christina Riley - Jay (Democratic candidate) [Incumbent]

House District 112 - Includes the towns of Anson, Avon, Carrabassett Valley, Carthage, Kingfield, New Portland, Phillips, Starks, Weld and Sandy River Plantation, plus the unorganized territories of East Central Franklin (including Freeman, Madrid and Salem Townships), and Perkins and Washington Townships.

Peter Bourgelais - Phillips (Democratic candidate)

Thomas Skolfield - Weld (Republican candidate) [Incumbent]

House District 113 - Includes the towns of Farmington and New Sharon.

Stephan Bunker - Farmington (Republican candidate)

Scott Landry Jr. - Farmington (Democratic candidate) [Incumbent]

House District 114 - Includes the towns of Chesterville, Industry, New Vineyard, Strong, Temple and Wilton.

Randall Hall - Wilton (Republican candidate) [Incumbent]

Gregory Kimber - Temple (Democratic candidate)

House District 117 - Andover, Bethel, Byron, Eustis, Gilead, Greenwood, Hanover, Lovell (part), Newry, Rangeley, Stoneham, Stow, Upton and Plantations of Coplin, Dallas, Lincoln, Magalloway and Rangeley, plus the unorganized territories of North Franklin, North Oxford, South Oxford (including Albany and Mason Townships) and West Central Franklin.

Frances Head - Bethel (Republican candidate) [Incumbent]

Savannah Sessions - Bethel (Democratic candidate)

County Elections

Register of Probate - County-wide election.

Heidi Jordan - Farmington (Republican candidate)

***Running Unopposed***

Sheriff - County-wide election.

Edward Hastings IV - Chesterville (Preferred Candidate-Independent)

Scott Nichols - New Sharon (Republican candidate) [Incumbent]

County Commissioner for District 1 - Carthage, Jay, Wilton, Temple, Washington and Perkins Township.

Terrance Brann - Wilton (Republican candidate) [Incumbent]

Tiffany Maiuri - Wilton (Democratic candidate)

County Commissioner for District 2 - Chesterville, Farmington and New Sharon.

Fenwick Fowler - Farmington (Democratic candidate)

Lance Harvell - Farmington (Republican candidate)

Local issues

Farmington voters will be asked to weigh in on an easement agreement for a solar power project that would be located on the town's former landfill on the Dump Road. The 25-acre parcel would be leased to Boulevard Associates, LLC for 20 years at the cost of $1,250 per acre. The company would construct, own and operate the project, which would be called the Farmington Landfill DG Solar Energy Center.

In addition to approximately $31,250 in annual revenue, the project would be taxable. Electricity generated by the project would go into the general grid and would not be earmarked for Farmington specifically, per the statement of fact accompanying the article.

The solar easement agreement was originally intended to appear on the warrant at this year's town meeting, but that meeting never took place due to COVID-19 concerns.

Rangeley voters will be electing a resident to serve a one-year term on the Board of Selectmen. Anthony Atkinson, Mark Beauregard and David Haley are running for the vacant position on the five-member board.

Poll Locations and Times

[Note: All polls close at 8 p.m.]

AVON - municipal building at 1116 Rangeley Road - opens at 8 a.m.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - town office at 1001 Carriage Road - opens at 8 a.m

CARTHAGE - town office at 703A Carthage Road - opens at 8 a.m.

CHESTERVILLE - town office at 409 Dutch Gap Road - opens at 8 a.m.

COPLIN PLANTATION (& Wyman Twp) - town office at 8 School Street - opens at 10 a.m.

DALLAS PLANTATION - townhouse at 436 Dallas Hill Road - opens at 10 a.m.

EUSTIS - Eustis Community Center on Main Street - opens at 8 a.m.

FARMINGTON - Community Center at 127 Middle Street - opens at 8 a.m.

INDUSTRY - town office at 1033 Industry Road - opens at 8 a.m.

JAY - Spruce Mountain Middle School gym - opens at 8 a.m.

KINGFIELD - Webster Hall at 38 School Street - open at 8 a.m.

NEW SHARON - town office - open at 8 a.m.

NEW VINEYARD - Smith Memorial Hall at 1680 New Vineyard Road - opens at 8 a.m.

PHILLIPS (& Madrid) - Phillips Primary School at 15 Russell Street - opens at 8 a.m.

RANGELEY - town office at 15 School Street - opens at 8 a.m.

RANGELEY PLANTATION - School House at 393 South Shore Drive - opens at 10 a.m.

SANDY RIVER PLANTATION - town office at 33 Town Hall Road - opens at 10 a.m.

STRONG (& Freeman) - Forster Memorial Building at 14 South Main - opens at 8 a.m.

TEMPLE - town hall at 258 Temple Road - opens at 8 a.m.

WELD - Weld Town Hall at 17 School Street - opens at 10 a.m.

WILTON - municipal building at 158 Weld Road - opens at 8 a.m.