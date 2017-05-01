Canoe and kayak race brings families, students down the Sandy River

STRONG - Paddlers of all levels gathered on the banks of the Sandy River Sunday afternoon to prepare for the University of Maine at Farmington's Mainely Outdoors 10 mile race.

This year marked the event's seventh anniversary and drew more than 40 participants out onto the high, chilly waters. The stretch, which runs from Strong to Farmington along route 4, is identified as a Class I to Class II by the Whitewater Classification System.

"It's a pretty easy run that requires a little bit of reading the water and some maneuvering. It's a great section to practice on," Race participant Karen Cyr said.

Cyr helps facilitate Mt. Blue High School's outdoor club- Youth Expeditions To Ignite. Members of YETI joined the race to prepare for an upcoming paddle on Lobster Lake and the Penobscot River.

Other boats filled with a variety of paddlers ranging from entire families equipped with coolers of snacks, to competitive kayakers hoping for first place. Racers were placed into one of six categories including high school students, college students, men and women age 18-49, century racers age 50 and over and a mixed category.

Last year's best time for a solo kayak came in at 1:10:14 while the best canoe time was 1:24:18.

