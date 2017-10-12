CareerCenter staff receives conditional layoffs after federal funds refused

WILTON - In the middle of the summer, in a nondescript office building alongside Route 2 & 4, the local CareerCenter held a job fair.

It featured a wide range of employers: Cianbro, Irving Forest Products, Sunday River, Woodland Senior Living, the Franklin Community Health Network. Coincidentally, the fair took place just five days after the Verso Corporation announced that the previously-idle No. 3 paper machine would be shut down for good. One hundred and twenty positions were eliminated, more than a year after the 2015 shutdown of two other machines resulted in 300 layoffs.

Not coincidentally, the job fair was packed.

The CareerCenter's staff - four positions in total - is led locally by a manager, Patty Ladd. She has worked at the building since it opened in 1999. Ladd and her staff assisted would-be employers and employees at the fair on July 25, in addition to providing computer access, workshops on resume construction and helping people polish their interview skills. The turnout was exciting for the organizers; other CareerCenters hold quarterly or even monthly job fairs if there's enough interest.

That same month, Governor Paul LePage sent a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta, requesting that the state replace three workforce boards with a single group to oversee job training. He argued that the single board would allow for federal resources to flow more directly to job training programs. The request was opposed by all three existing boards and the Maine County Commissioners Association. The U.S. Department of Labor denied the request.

Last week, Ladd and her staff received notices that they were going to be laid off.

LePage had rejected $8 million in federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funding for the three workforce boards, accepting enough money to operate the Maine Department of Labor's CareerCenters for the first quarter of the fiscal year. That quarter was later extended by one month, until the end of October.

It wasn't clear, Ladd said Thursday evening, if the CareerCenter building will remain open after Oct. 31. The layoffs are conditional, dependent upon the state not accepting WIOA funds prior to the end of the month.

More than just Ladd's staff works out of the CareerCenter building. It's also home to the Bureau of Rehabilitation, which works to improve the lives of disabled adults. A number of consultants, partners and businesses make use of the space; for example, assessments for would-be employees of Poland Spring are conducted there. At any time, Ladd said, there are ongoing projects lasting anywhere from a week to four or five months operating out of the building.

In total, Ladd said, roughly 40 percent of the building's funding is paid for out of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funds. It goes toward paying the rent, the computers and the staff. Ladd and her staff have been moving ahead as if expecting to work beyond the Oct. 31 date, to make certain there's no slack should the WIOA funds come through after all.

Statewide, the loss of funding would impact 60-plus employees, but locally the immediate impact of the CareerCenter closing would be felt by people attempting to access its services. The center provides computer access and web application assistance, for example, including support for the statewide Maine Joblink site which links job seekers to employers via skill set and industry searches. The loss would also be felt by employers that have used the CareerCenter system to find employees and organize training.

In Franklin County, however, workforce development programs are interconnected. Changes at the CareerCenter, much less a total shutdown, will impact adult education programs and other organizations that rely on Department of Labor funding and organization. This reduction, program directors say, will impact a larger subset of Franklin County residents.

"I don't know how much people realize it's a marriage between adult education programs and the CareerCenter," Robyn Raymond, director of Spruce Mountain Adult Education said. Program directors have been scrambling, she said, to try and determine how to deliver services previously organized and/or funded with the WIOA money.

Spruce Mountain's College Transitions program, which prepares people continuing their education beyond the high school level, had 27 participants in the latest class. Of this 27 people, Raymond said, 25 went on to some sort of post-secondary education program, be it a community college, a trade school or a university. One of the more important benefits of the College Transition program is that qualifying students can receive tuition and mileage reimbursements after they begin attending classes.

Raymond said that for many residents of the greater Jay/Livermore/Livermore Falls area, such as displaced mill workers, the College Transitions program represented an investment. Rather than moving their family away, or seeking employment at a lower wage, the individuals invested time in their own education in a bid to get a good, local job. Suddenly, Raymond said, it wasn't clear that the adult ed program would be able to access the funds that covered the reimbursements.

"Talk about being hit twice," Raymond said, referring to the mill layoffs, followed by the potential loss of tuition.

The loss of funds could also impact the Spruce Mountain's medical associates program, a collaboration between Franklin Memorial Hospital, the CareerCenter and Adult Ed. The program is intensely popular - Raymond had 56 people turn out for a chance at one of 10 spots - and benefits both the employee and employer: hospitals need medical associates, while possessing the proper certification opens up a number of career paths to the employee. The $3,000 tuition for the program, previously covered through $30,000 to $40,000 of WIOA funding, now might need to be covered by some combination of the student and the adult ed program.

Raymond said that she tries not to push the looming funding crunch onto the Adult Ed students - 918 in all, counting community education enrollments. The last thing many of her students need, she said, is another stressor. She's been contacting her local state representatives, trying to raise awareness about the issue.

Glenn Kapiloff, director of the Franklin County Basic Adult Education, called the potential loss of funding "devastating." Earlier this year, local businesses and adult ed programs collaborated to bring an introductory Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning course to the region. Running for six weeks, the program provided students with an overview of the subject, setting them up for a potential career that both pays well at an introductory level and meets the needs of employers eager for technicians. Organizers had hoped to hold additional HVAC courses with the assistance of the CareerCenter.

Along a similar vein, Kapiloff has been trying to organize an industrial sowing course - two local businesses are now actively seeking employees in that field. Without the CareerCenter and the WIOA funds, he said, that might not happen.

The CareerCenter helps organize tours, bringing would-be students to local businesses and bringing employers into the schools. Department of Labor employees impacted by the loss of WIOA funds are the ones that help organize the 75-plus businesses that pack Mt. Blue Campus for its Career Expo.

"[The CareerCenter] provides a net that reaches further than what we have locally," Kapiloff said. The decision to withhold the funds, he said, would fly in the face of the often-stated focus - at the state and the federal level - to prioritize job creation.

What concerns Kapiloff the most is what he referred to as the "ripple": indirect impacts of the refused funding that organizers can't foresee. He compared it to cuts approved at the county level for adult education and organizations such as Western Maine Transportation. Less money for Western Maine Transportation meant fewer routes, which made it more difficult to get students to courses. Fewer participating students meant some classes couldn't meet their minimum student thresholds, reducing options for students with their own transportation.

Kapiloff noted that he had intended to begin offering more programs in the evening - the predominately daytime schedule for Adult Ed programming could be a barrier for those currently working - but wasn't certain that would be possible following the cut in county funding.

"We do a lot of things that people don't notice, day in and day out," Kapiloff said, "and then they're gone."

The adult education directors, much like Ladd, hope that the governor changes his mind before the end of the month and accepts the federal WIOA funding. In addition to local representatives, the leaders of some organizations have begun reaching out to the state's Congressional Delegation and Secretary of Labor Acosta.

Meanwhile, Ladd and others are meeting and trying to piece together resources for programs that Ladd described as "extremely helpful in getting people to work that might not otherwise be there."

"It takes a whole community," Ladd said, "to keep people employed."