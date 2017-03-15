Carrabassett Valley Academy graduate takes gold in Sweden

ARE, Sweden - A graduate of the Carrabassett Valley Academy has won the biggest race of his career to date, taking gold at the World Junior Ski Championships last week.

Sam Morse, 20, took the gold in Downhill at the FIS Junior World Ski Championships in Sweden. He followed up his win the next few days with a 5th place finish in the Super G and a 6th place finish in the Alpine Combined, winning the Super G leg of the event.

A 2013 graduate of the CVA program, Morse is the son of Earle and Pam Morse of Carrabassett Valley.

"The CVA community is incredibly proud, but not at all surprised, of Sam’s recent success at the World Juniors," said CVA Head of School Kate Webber Punderson. "Sam is the type of person you really want to see do well in every aspect of his life, and we couldn’t ask for a better role-model for our current student-athletes."

Morse has landed several top three finishes this season, including two silver medals at NorAm Cup Downhills at Copper Mountain in February, and 3rd at the Stowe NorAm GS in January.

Morse will look to continue this run of success, as his win at World Juniors qualified him for the World Cup Finals in Aspen, Colorado. With this berth to the World Cup stage, Morse will not only be competing at this level for the first time, but he will be competing in World Cup Finals. He will be one of only two American’s racing the Downhill against the top 25 Downhillers in the World.

Morse will return to his “home turf” when then U.S. Nationals return to Sugarloaf on March 25 through March 28.