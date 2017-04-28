Carrabassett Valley man allegedly flees police, throws cocaine out window

EUSTIS - A Carrabassett Valley man was arrested on a number of charges Thursday evening, after he allegedly fled from police multiple times last night.

Matthew Willihan, 39 of Carrabassett Valley, has been charged by Maine State Police for refusing to submit to arrest and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug. He has also been charged by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office for felony eluding an officer and two misdemeanors: falsifying physical evidence and criminal speed.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, a complaint was received by law enforcement about a man in a green Subaru acting strangely near Bald Mountain Camps in Rangeley. The Rangeley Police Department took the initial call and was unable to locate the vehicle. However, while traveling towards Rangeley from Eustis on Route 16, FCSO Chief Deputy Steven Lowell saw the Subaru.

Lowell turned and pulled over the vehicle, Nichols said, noticing that the driver was driving erratically and had thrown a white powder out his window. The Subaru stopped and the operator initially complied, but then fled in the vehicle. Lowell eventually terminated his pursuit and notified Maine State Police.

Trooper Andrew Hardy picked up the pursuit and eventually caught the driver behind the White Wolf Inn in Stratton, Nichols said. The operator exited his vehicle and a brief foot chase ensued, concluding with Hardy arresting the man later identified as Willihan. Cocaine was found in the Subaru.

In addition to FCSO and MSP, U.S. Border Patrol agents assisted local law enforcement.

Willihan was transported to Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington.