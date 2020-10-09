Carrabassett Valley prepares to “welcome home” Sugarloafers

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Those that consider Sugarloaf Mountain home will celebrate "Homecoming Weekend" tomorrow and Sunday, heading to the mountain for special events, sales and to prepare their homes for the winter season.

This will be Sugarloaf's 70th season of operation, and management has followed state guidelines for health safety due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. While some major changes will take place, the primary focus of the 1,000 acres of pristine outdoor opportunity will remain the same. According to Sugarloaf's website the biggest changes will come with indoor use. Capacity will be substantially limited inside the Base Lodge, and gear storage and changing rooms will not be available and shuttles will operate at 50 percent capacity. All restaurants and lodging will follow regular state-mandated COVID-19 regulations.

Homecoming Weekend will see some changes as well; the Annual Meeting will not be held this year; there will be no season pass pickup; Mountainside Real Estate will not be hosting open houses, the Sugarloaf Home Show and Upcountry Artists' Show will not be held and the Kids' Climb has been canceled for this year.

The SuperQuad will be running for scenic lift rides throughout the weekend, showing off the 4,000-foot views of the fall foliage. Tickets are $5 and all proceeds benefit the Sugarloaf Community Fund which helps local residents who have been impacted by the pandemic. There will be live music all weekend, with Invite the Wild playing from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Beach; The Steves playing from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Widowmaker and DJ Powers playing from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Beach. The annual Uphill Climb will take place on Sunday with hikers racing from the SuperQuad to the top of the mountain. Pumpkin decorating will be held for kids 12 years old and younger on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

For a full list of events and details on COVID-19 precautions, head to Sugarloaf's website here.