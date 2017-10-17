Carrabassett Valley Public Library volunteerism yields books, food

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Staff of the local library are thanking the community for the strong turnout at its book and bake sales last week, enabling the purchase of a number of new books.

The sales, held in conjunction with Sugarloaf Homecoming Weekend, were sponsored by the Carrabassett Valley Public Library and the Sugarloaf Area Christian Ministry. A used book sale was held in the Sugarloaf Base Lodge, while a bake sale was held in the library itself. The funds raised through both sales were shared between the library and local food pantries.

It's not the only partnership between the library and local food banks. CVPL also maintains a community garden, tended by volunteers, which opened in June. Volunteer labor and donated materials allowed for the creation of raised beds enclosed with wood. Vegetables harvested from the garden are donated to the Stratton Food Pantry.

CVPL's share of the sales enabled the library to purchase a number of new books. Library Director Andrea DeBiase thanked both volunteers and the customers for purchasing books and baked goods, noting that "you can never have too many books (or cookies)."

"We are pleased to share book sale proceeds with the local food banks and use our portion to buy new books for the library," DeBiase said.

The CVPL has added the following books: Barely Legal by Stuart Woods; Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate; Column of Fire by Ken Follett; Crime Scene by Jonathan Kellerman; Cuban Affair by Nelson DeMille; Dangerous Minds by Janet Evanovich; Enemy of the State by Vince Flynn; Fixer by Joseph Finder; Game of Ghosts by John Connolly; Guilty Minds by Joseph Finder; Haunted by James Patterson; House Among the Trees by Julia Glass; I Know a Secret by Tess Gerritsen; I Need a Lifeguard Everywhere but the Pool by Lisa Scottoline; Identicals by Elin Hilderbrand; Killing England by Bill O’Reilly; Kiss Carlo by Michael Connelly; Legacy of Spies by John Le Carre; Library of Light and Shadow by M.J. Rose; Matchup by Lee Child; Murder Games by James Patterson; Robert B. Parker’s The Hangman’s Sonnet; Silent Corner by Dean Koontz; Switch by Joseph Finder; To be Where You Are by Jan Karon; Use of Force by Brad Thor; Y is for Yesterday by Sue Grafton.

The library is also exhibiting Doug Archer of Wire Bridge Photography's work through October.