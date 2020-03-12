Carrabassett Valley residents approve fire station construction, approve one marijuana business article while rejecting second

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Residents approved the construction of a new fire station and ordinances relating to marijuana retail stores at the annual town meeting Wednesday night, but balked at approving ordinances that would allow other marijuana-related businesses to open in town.

Every article of the 72-article warrant passed Wednesday evening with the exception of Article 72, which would have approved two ordinances relating to the operation of marijuana cultivation, manufacturing and testing businesses. If approved, the ordinances would have enabled the opening of up to two such businesses in the town's Light Industrial District.

Article 71, which similarly approved two ordinances, related to allowing up to two retail marijuana businesses in the Village Center District. Permits for such businesses will need to be sought from the Planning Board, while the license ordinance will be administered by the Board of Selectmen. A lottery will be held for Carrabassett Valley residents interested in creating such a business, with a second lottery held for non-residents if both slots aren't filled.

Residents also approved the proposed $2.62 million municipal budget, as well as an article that authorized the purchase of 2.1 acres of land from Sugarloaf for $1 in order to construct a $1.52 million fire station. The 6,384 square foot station will be located across from Elderberry Way and will replace the two-bay garage that served as the Carrabassett Valley Fire Department's mountain station since 1983, as that building was loaned from Sugarloaf who intends to retake possession. The valley station at the town office will remain open.

The approved budget represents a $31,799 decrease in municipal expenditures, down to $2.62 million, largely on the elimination of funding for the Fire Station Reserve Account, previously a $60,000 item. With the anticipated increase in the school budget of $124,000, as well as the town's share of the Franklin County Tax, the town's mil rate will likely increase by 1.5 to 2 percent. That increase would represent the first in several years and follows last year's decrease.