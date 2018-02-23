Carthage man arrested after witness allegedly threatened

FARMINGTON - A Carthage man accused of burning his father's truck is back in jail today, after law enforcement alleged that threats were made against a witness and that he violated the conditions of his release.

Spencer Knox, 23 of Carthage, has been charged with two felonies, both Class C: tampering with a witness, informant, juror or victim and violating the conditions of his release. The charges stem from bail conditions relating to Knox's original charge of arson, a Class A felony, following a state fire marshal's office investigation into the destruction of a pickup truck belonging to his father on Dec. 15, 2017. Following Knox's indictment, he was allowed to be screened by Maine Pre-Trial Services and released on bail in January.

Police began their original investigation after the burned truck, a 2008 Ford F150, was located approximately one mile away from the owner's home on a dead-ended, dirt road. It was deemed a total loss, with investigators believing the fire began in the cab. The owner, Melvin Knox, still owed $15,000 on the truck, which was insured.

Investigators met with the owner of the truck later that day and determined that the owner's son, Knox, had been "causing trouble" in the early morning hours. Upon speaking with witnesses that had been in the area on the evening of Dec. 14, 2017, investigators determined that Knox had taken his father's truck and then struck a second vehicle at another individual's house, doing minimal damage to the truck. Knox then returned to his parents' residence, at which point there was a reported altercation between the truck's owner and Knox. Investigators believe that Knox then took the truck a second time and drove it down the dirt road, after which he set it on fire.

Knox reportedly told another individual that he had burned the truck by putting paper on the dash and then setting it on fire.

Conditions of Knox's release in January included no possession of alcohol, illegal drugs or weapons and no contact with a number of Carthage area residents, including his father.

According to an arrest affidavit filed with the court by state fire marshal investigator Jeremy Damren, investigators learned in February that Spencer Knox may have been issuing threats against one of the residents with which he had a no contact provision. After interviewing that resident, Damren wrote that the resident had allegedly been threatened through Facebook by Melvin Knox, who reportedly wrote "[expletive] you, you snitch. My boy is out for your ass." Damren wrote that the resident reported that this message had been sent on Jan. 30 and that Melvin Knox had twice told him to delete the message.

A second threat was allegedly issued to the resident's brother via a third person, indicating that Spencer Knox was "only expecting a year or so in prison and when the sentence was complete, Spencer would come after and kill him." That third person later told investigators that Spencer had told him to tell the resident that when Spencer got out of jail he would "beat his ass."

State fire marshal's investigators successfully applied for an arrest warrant Thursday and arrested Knox last night. Following an appearance in court Friday, Knox's bail was set at $10,000 cash.