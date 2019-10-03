Carthage man arrested on sexual assault charge

CARTHAGE - A local man was arrested on a sexual assault charge Wednesday, following a Franklin County Sheriff's Office investigation.

William Pulk, 62 of Carthage, was arrested on Oct. 2 on the charge of unlawful sexual assault, a Class B felony, by Lt. David St. Laurent, following an investigation that began with a Department of Health and Human Services complaint.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, St. Laurent received the DHHS complaint on Sept. 27, concerning a possible sexual assault of a juvenile. St. Laurent and a DHHS investigator interviewed the juvenile and Pulk as part of the investigation, prior to arresting Pulk on Oct. 2. Nichols said that St. Laurent was assisted in his investigation by Deputy Chief Steve Lowell, Deputy Brian McCormick and Child Protective Services.

Pulk was arrested without incident and transported to Franklin County Detention Center. He has been held without bail pending an initial court appearance.