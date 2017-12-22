Carthage man charged with arson following truck fire

CARTHAGE - A local man accused of burning his father's truck was arrested on the charge of arson yesterday, following a state Fire Marshal's Office investigation into the burning of a truck earlier this month.

Spencer Knox, 23 of Carthage, has been charged with arson, a Class A felony. He was arrested Thursday by state Fire Marshal's Office and Maine State Police personnel at his parent's home in Carthage.

According to an arrest affidavit filed with the Franklin County Superior Court by Jeremy Damren, an investigator with the Fire Marshal's Office, law enforcement began investigating after Maine State Police Trooper Andrew Hardy received information that a pick-up truck had been burned on Dec. 15. The burned truck, a 2008 Ford F150, was located approximately one mile away from the owner's home on a dead-ended, dirt road.

The truck was deemed a total loss, with investigators believing the fire began in the cab. The owner still owed $15,000 on the truck, which was insured.

Investigators met with the owner of the truck, a 2008 Ford F150, later that day and determined that the owner's son, Knox, had been "causing trouble" in the early morning hours. Upon speaking with witnesses that had been in the area on the evening of Dec. 14, Damren said that investigators determined that Knox had taken his father's truck and then struck a second vehicle at another individual's house, doing minimal damage to the truck. Knox then returned to his parents' residence, at which point there was a reported altercation between the truck's owner and Knox. Investigators believe that Knox then took the truck a second time and drove it down the dirt road, after which he set it on fire.

Knox reportedly told another individual that he had burned the truck by putting paper on the dash and then setting it on fire. Witnesses that investigators spoke with indicated that Knox's "behavior had been escalating" and that he needed help.

Fire Marshal's Office investigators and Maine State Police troopers arrested Knox at his parents' home in Carthage Thursday. Damren said that Knox was arrested as he attempted to exit the rear door in the residence.

Bail was set at $25,000 cash prior to Knox's initial appearance in court.