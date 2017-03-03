Dixfield man killed in fatal snowmobile crash

CARTHAGE - Maine Game Wardens are urging riders to slow down today, after a Dixfield man was killed in a snowmobile crash this afternoon.

Thomas Henderson, 28 of Dixfield, was pronounced dead at the scene after wardens and emergency personnel responded to reports of a crash at approximately 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. According to the Maine Warden Service, high speed, alcohol and operator inexperience appear to be factors in the crash.

According the Maine Warden Service, Henderson was operating a 1999 Ski Doo 700 snowmobile on a groomed trail maintained by a local club with a passenger, Spencer Knox, 22 of Carthage. Preliminary evidence gathered at the scene indicates that the Ski Doo was traveling at a high rate of speed as it approached a right-hand turn in the trail. Knox leaped off the snowmobile prior to the turn but Henderson continued, missing the turn and colliding with several trees. Henderson was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Another snowmobiler who came upon the scene attempted life-saving efforts, the warden service said in a statement released Friday evening. Carthage Fire Department personnel assisted game wardens at the scene. After Henderson was pronounced dead, his body was released to Wiles Funeral Home in Wilton.

"Once again, Game wardens are urging snowmobilers to slow down and ride responsibly," the Maine Warden Service's statement said. "With snow scarce across the remainder of New England, trails in Maine remain busy, especially in western and northern portions of the state. Some of this year’s fatal and serious injury crashes have involved both excessive speed and alcohol and could have been avoided."

It is the third serious snowmobile crash in northern Franklin County in less than two weeks, and the second fatality.