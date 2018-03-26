Carthage man pleads guilty to arson

FARMINGTON - A Carthage man pleaded guilty to burning his father's truck last week, receiving a partially-suspended, five-year sentence.

Spencer Knox, 23 of Carthage, pleaded guilty to arson, a Class A felony, last week in relation to the destruction of a Ford F150 in December 2017. He also pleaded guilty to violating the conditions of his release, a Class C felony, in a separate but connected case. Per the terms of the arranged plea, he will serve 20 months of a five year sentence in prison.

According to an arrest affidavit filed with the Franklin County Superior Court by Jeremy Damren, an investigator with the Fire Marshal's Office, law enforcement began investigating after Maine State Police received information that a pick-up truck had been burned on Dec. 15, 2017. The burned truck was located approximately one mile away from the owner's home on a dead-ended, dirt road.

The truck was deemed a total loss, with investigators believing the fire began in the cab. The owner still owed $15,000 on the truck, a 2008 model Ford, which was insured.

Investigators met with the owner of the truck later that day and determined that the owner's son, Knox, had been "causing trouble" in the early morning hours. Upon speaking with witnesses that had been in the area on the evening of Dec. 14, 2017, investigators determined that Knox had taken his father's truck and then struck a second vehicle at another individual's house, doing minimal damage to the truck. Knox then returned to his parents' residence, at which point there was a reported altercation between the truck's owner and Knox. Investigators believe that Knox then took the truck a second time and drove it down the dirt road, after which he set it on fire.

Knox reportedly told another individual that he had burned the truck by putting paper on the dash and then setting it on fire. Fire Marshal's Office investigators and Maine State Police troopers arrested Knox at his parents' home in Carthage.

After Knox had been released on bail in early 2018, with conditions that included no use or possession of alcohol and no contact with a number of Carthage area residents. According to another arrest affidavit, threats had been issued by third parties on Knox's behalf and he had consumed alcohol. That resulted in Knox being arrested on felony charges of witness tampering and violating the conditions of his release.

Per the arranged plea, Knox pleaded guilty to one count of arson and one count of felony violating conditions of release, with associated arson, aggravated criminal mischief and tampering charges being dismissed. He was sentenced by agreement to five years in prison, with all but 20 months of the sentence suspended.

He will face four years of probation upon his release, with conditions to include no use or possession of alcohol, no dangerous weapons and no contact with several Carthage residents.

Knox was sentenced to 15 months for the violating conditions of release conviction. That sentence will be served concurrent to the arson sentence.