Cascade Brook School participates in 2018 Mock Election

FARMINGTON - Cascade Brook School students got their own taste of Election Day in October, participating in the state-wide Mock Election.

Sixty-two schools in total participated across the state in the annual event, which is often accompanied by other election-related activities as part of a lesson on civics and current events. The Secretary of State's Office tabulates the state-wide results at a special "Rally and Tally" event held in Augusta.

“The mock election is a great opportunity for students to learn about democracy and feel prepared to exercise their right to vote in a few years,” said Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap in a prepared statement. “It’s an important introduction to the process.”

At CBS, students in grades 3 through 5 participated in October. Students chose local Janet Mills (55 percent) in the Governor race, Angus King (54 percent) for Senator, and Jared Golden (48 percent) for Representative to Congress.

State-wide, the results differed. Shawn Moody (receiving 39 percent) was the top choice for Governor and Bruce Poliquin (39 percent) for Representative. Independent incumbent Angus King was the top choice for Senator in both the CBS and state-wide event with 52 percent.

For more information about the Mock Election, visit the Secretary of State's website, located here.