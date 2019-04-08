Cascade Brook School planning a Family ELA Night on April 10

FARMINGTON - Cascade Brook School is planning a family English Language Arts night for students and their parents on Wednesday, featuring events, games and pizza.

The Family ELA Night will run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on April 10, focusing on reading, writing and language activities at CBS. According to Principal Nichole Goodspeed, stations will be set up in the cafeteria for activities like comic writing, using story cubes to build narratives, scavenger hunts and other games. The idea is to get parents involved in their students' ELA studies at school.

The CBS Family Book Fair will be held that same night from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., selling Scholastic books. All proceeds will be used to purchase books and supplies for the library.

Parents attending the event with their students are asked to contact the school at 778-4821 so organizers can gauge attendance for refreshments.