Cascade Brook School students participate in Community Helpers Day

FARMINGTON - Third graders at Cascade Brook School were visited by four different "community helpers" Wednesday morning to learn about the various responsibilities involved with each profession, and the role that each of them plays within the community.

Students rotated from classroom to classroom, listening to the visitors describe their jobs and asking important questions, such as "does Axle [the Farmington Police Department K9 Unit] like ice cream?" and "do you know my aunt who works at the hospital?".

"Of course he likes ice cream," Officer Mike Lyman answered to dutiful nods.

Lyman, along with Falls Road Veterinarian Cathy Morton, Emergency Medical Technician Sean Zubord and Game Warden Kris MacCabe, shared information about the tools they work with, the services they provide to the community and what a typical day is like in their shoes.

"If you got lost in the woods, it would be our job to find you," MacCabe explained.

Third grade teacher Cameron McAllister organized the event as part of a requirement for social studies to

learn about the different roles within a community. Students are required by state standards to learn about the responsibilities of various leadership roles within their school and larger community.

"The kids have been great. Having the dogs was helpful, and MacCabe is a local hero so they were pretty excited about that," he said.

McAllister, who graduated from the University of Maine at Farmington, said he and the other teachers wanted to spend more time on this piece of the curriculum, bringing more awareness to the role of a community for their students.

"We wanted to go more in depth with this piece of the curriculum. We think the kids are capable of grasping a lot more of this than the state standard holds them at," he said.