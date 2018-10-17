Cast a vote, drop off non-perishable food in Farmington

FARMINGTON - Town Clerk Leanne Dickey is expecting a big crowd come election day.

Besides the draw of the even-year legislative races and the referendum questions, the ballot boasts a gubernatorial election, plus a local question regarding Walton's Mill Dam. This year's polls will be open in the gymnasium of the Farmington Community Center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 6, rather than the polling area in the basement, to accommodate the anticipated greater traffic.

Dickey is hoping that at least some of the voters remember to bring a few cans of food.

The town's assessor recently learned about a "Thanks for Giving" drive held in the town of Lyman, run by the assessing department there. In addition to being town clerk and working with the assessing department, Dickey is also Farmington's Welfare Director. She saw how placing collection boxes at the polls, given this year's expected turnout, could yield dividends for the local food bank.

"I do see the need from the welfare standpoint," Dickey said. "I'm hoping to get a good response."

Dickey said that she was well aware of local families with food insecurity issues, and thought that even a fraction of voters bringing in an item or two could make a difference.

In addition to Nov. 6, Dickey has set up a collection box in her office for absentee ballot voters. Absentee ballots are accepted at the town office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All of the collected food will be taken by Dickey to the Care and Share Food Closet.