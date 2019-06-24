CBS gets new gazebo

FARMINGTON – An ongoing volunteer force focused on bringing more handicap-accessible play options to Regional School Unit 9 has embarked on the latest project- a gazebo at Cascade Brook School.

The Fun For All Committee was formed two years ago by staff members, parents and guardians of RSU9 students. The group came together after realizing that the playgrounds fell short of options for students in wheelchairs, braces or other mobility tools.

“This is for all kids. Those with sensory issues, or Autism, it addresses the whole spectrum of disabilities,” organizer Cindy Pooler said. “I love advocating for this.”

Pooler was one of the founding members of Fun For All, and grandmother to a fourth grade student at CBS. When her granddaughter, Grace, started going to CBS Pooler realized how inaccessible the playground was to her. Grace relies on a wheelchair to get around, and the majority of the playground equipment sits atop a steep hill.

“We’re not pushing for a handicap playground, but an inclusive one,” Poole said.

The gazebo would provide a break from the sun, as well as a space that all students could play in and utilize Pooler said. Materials for the structure would provided at cost by Hammond Lumber, and the staff went as far as to visit the school and to give advice on design. All of the money used for Fun For All projects is either fundraised or provided by grants or scholarships. The gazebo is being funded by the Nina Bitterauf and Gordon Flint foundations.

Next up the committee is hoping to bring some outdoor instruments to the playground.

“All of these projects promote growth. They’re great experiences and they [the students] deserve it,” Pooler said.