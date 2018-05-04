CBS students read 730 books during Books for Bikes month

FARMINGTON - Students at Cascade Brook School were recognized recently for their determination to read books with the Books for Bikes program, sponsored by the Maine Masonic Lodge No. 20 of Farmington.

For each book completed, students were able to enter their name into a drawing for a new book- one for a girl and one for a boy in each grade. Throughout the month, students at CBS read a total of 730 books, with the drawing for the new bikes held on Wednesday.

The concept of a random drawing can be a difficult one for kids, especially those who just worked hard to read hundreds of books with the hopes of winning a new bike. Staff members help the students understand the concept of getting lucky throughout the month-long program, including an emphasis on the pride students should feel for reading such a large number of books, regardless of the prize.

The Bikes for Books program operates throughout the state, with the statewide Masonic organization, the Grand Lodge of Maine, reimbursing local lodges to provide bicycles, helmets and t-shirts to participating elementary school students. Lodge No. 20 here in Farmington organizes the giveaway at W.G. Mallett School and and Cascade Brook School. Other lodges coordinate the event at Cape Cod Hill School and the two Wilton schools: G.D. Cushing School and Academy Hill School.

The program got its start in Maine nine years ago when Mike Theriault proposed the idea to Euclid Masonic Lodge No. 194 in Madison, where he is a past master. Maine Lodge No. 20 of Farmington adopted the program in 2015 after witnessing the results in other programs.

The Maine Masonic Lodge No. 20 will give out 128 bikes to kids in the region this year, with the statewide program donating an estimated $51,000 worth of bikes to the program.

Winners of this year's bikes included fifth graders Riley Rainville and Nora McCourt, fourth graders Jackson Penland and Kali Judkins and third graders Deloni Dachoute and Brianna Hill.

For more information regarding this program, you can contact the Grand Lodge of Maine at 207-843-1086 or check out their website at www.masoniccharitablefoundation.org.