CCHS get new bikes courtesy of Masons

NEW SHARON - The Bikes For Books program rolled through Cape Cod Hill School last Friday, handing out a dozen bicycles to some of the school's best readers.

The Masons of Franklin Lodge #123 did the honors, organizing the purchase and assembly of the bikes as an incentive for the statewide program's 13th year.

The Bikes for Books program operates throughout Maine, with the statewide Masonic organization, the Grand Lodge of Maine, reimbursing local lodges to provide bicycles and helmets to participating elementary school students. Different lodges support the program at Mt. Blue Regional School District schools in Farmington, Wilton and New Sharon.

The program got its start in Maine more than a decade ago when Mike Theriault proposed the idea to Euclid Masonic Lodge No. 194 in Madison, where he was a past master. Maine Lodge No. 20 of Farmington adopted the program in 2015 after witnessing the results in other programs.

Receiving bikes at the Cape Cod Hill School were Annabelle Audet, Cameron Wilkins, Lakyn Stanley, Trent Hutchins, Zoey Hyde, Riley Mooar, Aiden Turcotte, Mackinzy Booker, Elsa Feegal, Kevin Montminy, Jason Reynolds, Ari Hills Pettitt.