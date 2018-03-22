CCHS students are top dogs in Iditaread

NEW SHARON - Cape Cod Hill School crowned some new top dogs Monday, with roughly 15 of the school's best readers leading the Iditaread dogsled on a celebratory lap through the crowded hallways.

With at least three years of tradition behind it, the Iditaread is Cape Cod Hill School's big annual reading competition. It ties student reading into the famed Alaskan Iditarod race, with each class' progress depending on the number of books or number of minutes students read. Class progress is tracked on a big board listing way stations associated with the famous dogsled race. Kindergarten through 5th grade participate.

This year's winning musher was teacher Michelle Scribner's 1st grade class. Scribner's class of approximately 15 students read 4,228 minutes to blow past their competing classmates

The competition is a popular one across much of the country. It began earlier this spring, with younger students tracking the books they read and older ones the number of minutes they spend reading. The event is organized and progress tracked by librarian Lori Ellis.

Additionally, the event allows teachers to tie the Iditarod into their lessons. Students study sled dogs and the race itself.