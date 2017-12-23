CCHS third graders raise more than $200 for pajamas

NEW SHARON - Students at Cape Cod Hill School recently participated in a school wide event with the intention of raising money for new pajamas for kids in need.

The 159 students in addition to 44 staff members all joined in the efforts by hosting Pajama Fridays over the last few weeks. Participants were invited to wear their favorite sleepwear to school each Friday for three weeks in a row, paying $.50 to do so.

The pajama drive is organized by The Franklin County Children's Task Force and the Rotary Club, who distributes the collection to those in need. CCHS raised roughly $200 for the drive, buying 23 pairs of pajamas. The drive raised more than 200 pairs total.