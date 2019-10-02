CEI awards $400,000 for childcare in rural Maine

BRUNSWICK - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Community and Economic Development program recently awarded $400,000 to CEI for the first year of a five-year initiative to expand access to child care in rural Maine. The discretionary award, which includes funds that CEI will deploy as loans, will support the startup and operation of new childcare enterprises. In the first year of the initiative, CEI’s goal is to help launch up to five quality childcare businesses prioritizing 40 percent of the newly created childcare spots for families with low incomes.

CEI will use these federal funds to establish an incubator to help individuals plan and launch a new childcare enterprise, then operate it sustainably. CEI and its regional partners will offer specialized childcare industry knowledge and resources to support business plan development and accreditation, access to capital, staffing, hiring and operations. In addition, CEI will collaborate with registered apprenticeship programs to attract and retain employees and help them earn specified credentials and associated wage increases. As part of the incubator experience, childcare providers will be paired with a mentor—an existing childcare business owner—who has completed a course in mentorship and is able help grow the next generation of childcare professionals.

“More childcare options will enable more parents in rural Maine to work,” CEI President Keith Bisson said. “Childcare entities have long been overlooked as social enterprises, yet they fill an important societal need and invest in their communities.”

Data shows that the unmet need for childcare is significant. Across Maine, only 26.5 percent of children up to 14-years-old (55,000 children) are enrolled in paid childcare, suggesting that there are parents who would like to be in the labor force who cannot participate because they don’t have childcare options. Many parents in rural communities either work part-time or not at all. Compounding the challenge, the number of family-based childcare businesses (the predominant offering in rural areas) has declined 28 percent in Maine from 2010 to 2016.

The incubator is slated to launch in early 2020. If you are interested in starting a child care business and would like to learn more about the initiative, please email CEI at workforcesolutions@ceimaine.org.

Coastal Enterprises, Inc. helps to grow good jobs, environmentally sustainable enterprises and shared prosperity in Maine and in rural regions across the country by integrating financing, business and industry expertise, and policy solutions. CEI envisions a world in which communities are economically and environmentally healthy, enabling all people, especially those with low incomes, to reach their full potential. More at www.ceimaine.org