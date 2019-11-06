Ceiling project to close Chesterville town office on Nov. 14, 15

CHESTERVILLE - The town office will be closed for business for two days next week, so that a ceiling can be replaced.

The town office building at 409 Dutch Gap Road will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 14, and Friday, Nov. 15, to allow for ceiling tiles to be replaced. The tiles were damaged last winter, due to leaks that related to ice build-up on the building's old roof. The roof was replaced this spring; next week's project will replace interior tiles.

The closure will impact both Chesterville and New Sharon residents, as the latter group has been relying on the Chesterville Town Office after a burst pipe and related issues closed the New Sharon office on Oct. 8. Chesterville has been providing services to New Sharon residents at no cost to the town.

The Chesterville Town Office intends to reopen Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. The office is typically closed Mondays. Both Chesterville and New Sharon offer online registration services which will still be available.

Questions about the Chesterville Town Office closure can be directed to the town office at 778-2433.