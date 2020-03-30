Celebrating Maine Maple Sunday, book style

TEMPLE - Maple Sunday looked a little different this year, as sugar houses across the state scrambled to adapt to current guidelines for the safety of community health. Some producers offered roadside deliveries of goods, while others moved their events outdoors for ample personal space. For those that didn't have the opportunity to celebrate the annual event, a local sugaring pro has provided that chance in form of book.

John Hodgkins didn't plan for the publication of his book to coincide with the cancelation of Maine Maple Sunday, he's been working on the book since 2012, but the timing could not have been more perfect for its debut appearance.

"It was a pretty slow process for me. I took a few breaks, but I was pretty much always doing something for it. I was always thinking about it," Hodgkins said. "Sugaring is just in my system. It's there all the time."

The Temple-native wrote and published two other books before coming out with Boiling Off: The Story of Maple Sugaring in Maine. The process was not new to him, though all the same challenges were there.

Boiling Off is not only Hodgkin's personal story of sugaring for the last 50 years, but a glimpse into Maine's story with the sweet, sticky goodness as well. Hodgkins began sugaring in 1944. His father was away at war, and his mother needed a syrup supply, so Hodgkins set out to tap a few of their trees in Temple. From there, his relationship with sugaring blossomed into a full blown family business- owned by he and several family members. The story is not overwhelmingly sweet- Hodgkins faced his share of issues with starting and operating a sugaring business- but 50 years later, Hodgkins said he wouldn't change a thing. He went on to run the Maine Maple Producers Association, ran Jackson Mountain Maple Syrup for fifty years, and helped establish the beloved Maine Maple Sunday.

"Maine sugaring is a significant event in the nation of sugaring. I think a lot of people don't know that," Hodgkins said.

Boiling Off can be ordered through Devaney, Doak & Garrett by calling 778-3454.