Center for Entrepreneurial Studies looks to expand

NEW SHARON - Young entrepreneurs in the area will have a place to go for support in reaching their goals with the creation of The Center For Entrepreneurial Studies - a by-students-for-students program that bolsters goals with learning, mentoring and a test site.

CES was created by former Regional School Unit 9 teacher Bonita Lehigh and a small group of students from the business class she taught at Foster Career and Technical Education Center. Lehigh left her position this summer to focus on CES full time.

Currently CES is carved out of a piece of Lehigh's property in New Sharon. The center is working with four students from Mt. Blue High School in addition to those that are helping with phase two of CES: moving to a new location. Lehigh said the center will be geared towards second year students and older who are interested in learning more about running a business. For example, Lehigh said, a student who takes a plumbing course might then be interested in learning how to start their own business using those skills. That's when they could sign up for a course at CES, which will be ideally located close to Mt. Blue Campus for easy access and to possibly use buses for transportation.

"A lot of kids are intimidated by the school. Our hope is that having CES off campus would be empowering for them," Lehigh said.

CES would have no limits as far as what students could pursue. Lehigh mentioned everything from a ropes course to Finnish saunas. While working on their projects, students would have opportunities to earn money through CES by signing up for small, short-term jobs such as dog walking, delivering groceries and babysitting.

Lehigh and her team have been working on writing grants and securing funding for phase two of the project which would be moving to a location in Farmington. CES board members are meeting this week for the first time. Lehigh said the next steps will be a marketing campaign to kick off a large fundraising effort.

"CES will be a truly immersive experience for students. They'll be their own boss," she said.

To learn more about The Center for Entrepreneurial Studies click here.