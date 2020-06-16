Chainsaw artist creates eagle in Weld

WELD - At 14 feet high and made by hand, a new resident is turning heads on Route 142. The newly established chainsaw-carved eagle has been a show stopper for passersby, owner Jon Holms said.

"It's the talk of the town," Holms said. "Everybody is in awe of it."

Holms hired chainsaw artist Mike Basiner after developing a roadside friendship with him.

"We saw him carving a bear one time and after that we always stopped to talk to him," Holms said.

Holms extended the offer for Basiner to come to his family's property, with the request of carving the eagle from an old pine tree leftover from work on nearby power lines. Holms threw in the bait of barbecued ribs and Basiner agreed to the offer. An expert at carving bears and yetis, Basiner had never tried his hand at an eagle.

"He's done a fantastic job. This guy has a talent that I wouldn't even begin to think about doing," It's gonna be there a long time," Holms said.