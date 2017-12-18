Chamber distributes holiday food baskets, funds for food pantries

FARMINGTON - Families in need will have access to a well-cooked meal this holiday season, thanks to the generosity of local businesses, individuals and the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce.

An annual event, the Chamber's Gerry Wiles Food Basket program provides all of the supplies to make a home-cooked, holiday meal, including a turkey, trimmings and a dessert. The food is assembled via four stores, all Chamber members: Food City, Hannaford, Tranten’s Market and Walmart, and are distributed from the Chamber's office. One hundred meals were distributed in total.

Additionally, the Chamber has made a donation to nine Franklin County food pantries to assist them in meeting the season's demand. Funds donated to two of those pantries, the Care and Share Food Pantry in Farmington and the Wilton Area Food Pantry, will actually be doubled thanks to a matching grant. Food pantries are capable of purchasing supplies through the Good Shepard Food Bank, allowing every dollar to leverage enough food to create four meals for people in need.

The Chamber would like to thank everyone who contributed to this cause including: Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice, Angela Pinkham, Ann Crafts, Azulene Day Spa, Bangor Savings Bank, Becky Davis-Allen, Bee Line Cable, Calzolaio Pasta Company, Central Maine Orthopaedics, Charles & Juanita Crafts, Chrissy & Dave St. Laurent, Coca-Cola of Farmington, County Seat Realty, End of the Rainbow, Farmington Emblem Club, Foothills Management, Franklin County Children's Task Force, Franklin Printing, Franklin Savings Bank, Franklin-Somerset Federal Credit Union, Friends of Wilson Lake, Glenn Kapiloff, In Memory of Keith Newhall, Katharine & Joshua Wojcik, Larry Karno, Main-Land Development Consultants, Mills & Mills Attorneys, Norman & Leona Leavitt, Otis Federal Credit Union, Patricia Ridley, Paul Mills, Platinum Tanning, Renee Whitley, Rob Elliott Excavation, Senior Planning Center, Skowhegan Savings Bank, Steve & Cheryl Bunker, Susi Pearson, Tents for Rent, The Wiles Family, Turner Publishing, United Insurance Shiretown Agency, Western Maine Wireless, Western Mountain Financial Services and Wilson Lake Inn.

In addition, the Franklin Memorial Hospital cafeteria’s annual Meal for a Meal raised funds to support the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce’s Gerry Wiles Holiday Food Basket Program.