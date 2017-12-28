Chamber executive director stepping down next month

FARMINGTON - Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Penny Meservier will be resigning next month to take up a new position at a business in the community.

A former advertising sales associate at the Franklin Journal, Meservier took over the position at the Chamber in early 2015 following the departure of then-Executive Director Erin Arthers. Thursday, she said that she was pleased with the progress the Chamber had made during her tenure.

"I'm proud of how far the Chamber has come in the three years," Meservier said. "We've worked hard to support businesses."

Meservier said that one area of recent improvement has been the growth of Chester Greenwood Day, which has gone from a parade and a few associated events to a full-blown day of festivities.

The Chamber also releases its annual Welcome Guide and hosts the Home and Leisure Show. Among other charitable efforts, the Chamber organizes the annual Gerry Wiles Food Basket program, which provides local families with the ingredients for a holiday feast, as well as donating funds to local food pantries.

Meservier will be leaving the Chamber on Jan. 19 to pursue a new career opportunity at Western Mountain Financial Services. A graduate of the University of Maine at Augusta, Meservier has a degree in Financial Services.

In an email sent to members, Mike Blanchet, the president of the Chamber's Board of Directors, said that the board was thankful for Meservier's efforts over the past three years.

"We will miss her at the Chamber office," Blanchet wrote, "but support her decision to pursue a career change and are happy that she is staying local and joining one of our member businesses."

The Chamber intends to advertise the position. Changes in Chamber office hours are not currently anticipated.