Chamber hosting legislative candidate forum on Sept. 5

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce together with Woodlands Senior Living Center of Farmington, is proud to offer a Legislative Forum for all Franklin County Legislative Candidates to speak.

On Sept. 5 at Franklin Memorial Hospital, in the Bass Room from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., we will offer the opportunity for the community to get to know the legislative candidates for their districts.

Expected to attend are the following candidates in their respective districts:

Jan Collins & Russell Black, Senate District 17, Christina Riley & Robert Staples, House District 74, Thomas Skolfield & Cynthia Soma-Hernandez, House District 112, Scott Landry & Paul Brown, House District 113 and Randall Hall, Cherieann Harrison and Matt Lord Jr., House District 114

The Franklin County Chamber is pleased that all of the candidates have accepted our invitation to attend and speak. The candidates will have time for an opening remark, will be asked three questions formulated by the Legislative Committee of the Chamber, with an additional two questions coming from the audience. Each candidate will then be given time for closing remarks.

In this year of campaigns and elections, please be aware of our Gubernatorial Forum, coming Sept. 25, 7 to 9 a.m., will be held at FMH in the Bass Room. We will follow a similar format and look for a heavy turnout.

Please register for both of these events and ensure yourself a seat. Call the Chamber office 207-7784215 or email info@franklincountymaine.org . There will be coffee and light refreshments available at the event.

The FCCOC would like to thank Woodlands Senior Living Center of Farmington for sponsoring both of these events and Franklin Memorial Hospital for partnering with us through allowing the Chamber the use of their Bass Room.