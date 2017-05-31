Chamber of Commerce planning Foothills Fest this summer

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce is planning a new festival for this August, lining up musical performers, refreshments and an obstacle course.

Foothills Fest, scheduled for Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., will feature food, music and fun for the entire family. A 60-foot inflatable Radical Run obstacle course will be set up, offering a challenge for children, and a variety of musical performances have also been lined up. Mark Gentle, a country singer-songwriter, will open the event from 10:30 a.m. - noon. Crime Scene, a high energy rock and roll cover band, will follow from noon – 2 p.m. Travis Cyr will perform acoustic folk and roots music from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Usual Suspects is an energetic, young rock band that blurs genres will headline the performances from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Also adding to the event will be several food trucks, along with a beer and wine garden. Cory Froomkin from WCSH6 will attend the event with their vehicle “Stormy.” An opportunity to take your photo with a Stanley Steamer will be provided by the Stanley Museum. Crafters, artists and business exhibitors will showcase the great products and services available in Franklin County.

The Foothills Fest is August 26 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and children 12 and under are free.

The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce can be reached at 778-4215 or www.franklincountymaine.org for questions or to reserve a booth space. Like the Foothills Fest on facebook for updates at www.facebook.com/foothillsfestmaine.