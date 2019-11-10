Chasing the last of fall

Trying to hide in the branches. (Karen Dalot)
Resting on a fence post. (Karen Dalot)
I had my fill, time to fly away. (Karen Dalot)
A chickadee. (Karen Dalot)
Just hanging around. (Karen Dalot)
A woodpecker. (Karen Dalot)
Checking out the views. (Karen Dalot)
Nothing shows the fall colors better... a gray fox, Wilton (Jim Knox)
With the leaves now gone and temps on the way down, early morning mist moves in and snow will not be far behind. Wilton. (Jim Knox)
A Great Blue Heron, Hills Pond. (Jim Knox)
Mosher Hill Waterfall at high water. (Paige Plourde)
Mosher Hill Waterfall at high water. (Paige Plourde)
Friday's crusty snow cover created interesting patterns on blades of grass. (Don Waterhouse)
Light crusty snow capped red berries Friday morning. (Don Waterhouse)