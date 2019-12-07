Chester Greenwood Day brings the holidays to the downtown

FARMINGTON - Jugglers, Grinches and suffragists marched through the downtown Saturday in honor of 43rd annual Chester Greenwood Day, kicking off a full day of events.

The day is a celebration of Greenwood, a 19th century Farmington native and inventor who is credited with inventing the earmuff. The State of Maine declared Dec. 21 to be Chester Greenwood Day in 1977. In Farmington, organizers would later hold the parade and other events on the first Saturday of the month; that day falls closer to Greenwood's birthday of Dec. 4, and also allows attendees a better chance at warm weather.

That gambit was only partially successful this year; while the sun was up it was quite cool in the downtown Saturday. The cold temperatures did nothing to deter a large crowd from cheering on their favorite floats, all themed as a favorite storybook. This led to the Hungry Caterpillar, the Little Old Lady and her Shoe and, like, five Grinches sauntering through the light dusting of snow that fell last night.

A new addition this year, created through a team-up by members of the Farmington Historical Society and the Farmington Grange, featured people marching in 19th Century costume. Meeting since August to sew skirts, blouses, hats and banners, the marchers were marking both Isabel Greenwood's work as a suffragist as well as the 100th anniversary of the women's suffrage movement, which will take place next year.

The parade is organized by the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce. This year's winners were, in the Adult category, Kyes Insurance in first place, Franklin Savings Bank in second place and Robin's Flower Pot in third place. In the Children's category, Franklin County Children's Task Force took top honors, followed by the Farmington Rotary Club.

At the conclusion of the parade, Clyde Ross (as Chester Greenwood) and Michaela Carney (as Isabel Greenwood) raised the Chester Greenwood Day flag in front of the courthouse. Paul Mills read the newest iteration of his annual poem, honoring Chester ("He took care of ears; For both himself and his peers") and Isabel's work toward getting women the right to vote.

For the 20th straight year, the Farmington Rotary will be hosting the Festival of Trees Saturday evening, starting at 6:30 p.m. This year's festival is chaired by Farmington Rotarian Susy Sanders. More details here.