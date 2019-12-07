Franklin Countys First News

Chester Greenwood Day brings the holidays to the downtown

December 7, 2019

The Chester Greenwood parade rolls down Main Street.

FARMINGTON - Jugglers, Grinches and suffragists marched through the downtown Saturday in honor of 43rd annual Chester Greenwood Day, kicking off a full day of events.

The day is a celebration of Greenwood, a 19th century Farmington native and inventor who is credited with inventing the earmuff. The State of Maine declared Dec. 21 to be Chester Greenwood Day in 1977. In Farmington, organizers would later hold the parade and other events on the first Saturday of the month; that day falls closer to Greenwood's birthday of Dec. 4, and also allows attendees a better chance at warm weather.

That gambit was only partially successful this year; while the sun was up it was quite cool in the downtown Saturday. The cold temperatures did nothing to deter a large crowd from cheering on their favorite floats, all themed as a favorite storybook. This led to the Hungry Caterpillar, the Little Old Lady and her Shoe and, like, five Grinches sauntering through the light dusting of snow that fell last night.

A new addition this year, created through a team-up by members of the Farmington Historical Society and the Farmington Grange, featured people marching in 19th Century costume. Meeting since August to sew skirts, blouses, hats and banners, the marchers were marking both Isabel Greenwood's work as a suffragist as well as the 100th anniversary of the women's suffrage movement, which will take place next year.

The parade is organized by the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce. This year's winners were, in the Adult category, Kyes Insurance in first place, Franklin Savings Bank in second place and Robin's Flower Pot in third place. In the Children's category, Franklin County Children's Task Force took top honors, followed by the Farmington Rotary Club.

At the conclusion of the parade, Clyde Ross (as Chester Greenwood) and Michaela Carney (as Isabel Greenwood) raised the Chester Greenwood Day flag in front of the courthouse. Paul Mills read the newest iteration of his annual poem, honoring Chester ("He took care of ears; For both himself and his peers") and Isabel's work toward getting women the right to vote.

For the 20th straight year, the Farmington Rotary will be hosting the Festival of Trees Saturday evening, starting at 6:30 p.m. This year's festival is chaired by Farmington Rotarian Susy Sanders. More details here.

The parade featured a large cast of colorful characters, including Santa Clauses, Grinches and an anthropomorphic pine tree.

With the theme of favorite storybook, Comfort Inn Suites brought the Hungry Caterpillar to Main Street.

Police Chief Jack Peck and the Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post #28 Color Guard leads the parade along Main Street.

The Farmington Historical Society along with members of the Farmington Grange dressed in period costume in honor of next years 100th anniversary of the women's suffrage movement and Isabel Greenwood, who was involved in the movement.

S. Clyde Ross (as Chester Greenwood) waves from the top of a float.

Grinches abounded.

The Smiling Goat Precision Juggling Corps brought their high-energy routine to the downtown.

Holiday characters wave from the top of a float.

Franklin Savings Bank had a bunch of elves on the shelf for their take on the children's classic.

W.G. Mallett School brought the little old lady and her shoe to the parade.

The Farmington Rotary with another holiday classic.

S. Clyde Ross and Michaela Carney, as Chester and Isabel Greenwood, raise the ceremonial flag at the parade's conclusion.

The Festival of Trees at the Farmington Community Center.

A tree themed as 1,000 Cranes of Hope, by UMF Friends of the Lord family.

A tree arranged by Farmington Fire Rescue.

 

