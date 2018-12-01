Franklin Countys First News

Chester Greenwood Day brings the “sights and sounds of the season” to Main Street

December 1, 2018

The Smiling Goat Precision Juggling Corps pauses their procession in front of Franklin Savings Bank for a choreographed stunt.

FARMINGTON - A snowy December began Saturday with the 42nd annual Chester Greenwood Day celebration- recognizing the town's historical claim to fame with contests, music, food, activities and more.

The full day of events pay homage to the young inventor, Chester, who created the first pair of "ear protectors" in 1873 at the age of 15. Pairs of the original earmuffs remain in the family today, as well as with the Farmington Historical Society who display the artifacts at the Titcomb House on Academy St.

Chester Greenwood Day, held on the first Saturday of every Dec. and sponsored by the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, is officially recognized by the state on Dec. 21. Cookie making parties, special offers from local eateries and a vibrant parade bring hundreds of families from throughout the region to Main Street and beyond for the festivities.

This year's schedule of events included a gingerbread house making contest organized by Bangor Savings Bank, the popular Taste of Farmington organized by the chamber and Rotary Club's annual Festival of Trees fundraiser.

The parade's theme was "sights and sounds of the season" and recognized the first, second and third ranking floats for adults as well as the first, second and third for the youth organizations.

Maine Moose Builders showed off their herd of hand crafted log moose.

Members of the The Mt. Blue High School Nordic Ski Team led the way for the Titcomb Ski Club float.

Students from W.G. Mallett School showed their appreciation for snow days with a fake snowball fight.

A young parade goer watches Santa Claus drive by.

North Star Ambulance emergency responding reindeer carry the ambulance sleigh, driven by Mrs. Claus.

Sandy River Players performed the sounds of the season with verses from their upcoming show "A Christmas Carol: The Musical."

Franklin the Franklin Savings Bank parade dog rests after a strenuous performance.

