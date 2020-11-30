Chester Greenwood Day Dec. 5

FARMINGTON - The 44th annual Chester Greenwood Day will take place this coming Saturday, Dec. 5 and

despite some differences, Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Scott Lavertu said the spirit is still there.

With quickly changing guidelines due to COVID-19, the planning committee has had to think fast to adjust plans as needed. Originally, the annual parade was still going to take place as a stationary lineup of floats, but a recent uptick in positive COVID-19 cases has brought even more restriction on events such as Chester Greenwood Day. Lavertu decided to shift the parade into a virtual event, which had the added benefit of increased participation.

The "Holiday Home Challenge" puts neighbors against neighbors in a friendly competition for the best decorated house around. The event has its own Facebook page where participants can upload a picture of their decorated home. The community then decides the winner by liking and commenting on the photos. Prizes will be awarded in the following categories: Best Lights, Best Trees, Best "Celebrate Maine" theme, and Best Overall theme. Winners will receive cash and Chamber Bucks. To register a home or to participate in voting click here.

Similarly, a virtual gingerbread house contest will take place on the Chamber's Facebook page. Participants are encouraged to post a photo of their finished homes.

Franklin Savings Bank will be hosting a Christmas Letter drop off using their drive-through deposit. Elves will be on site to help with traffic flow and to collect letters for Santa Claus. Children can also send their letters to the Daily Bulldog by emailing a photo of their letter to thedailybulldog@gmail.com

The Rotary Festival of Trees will conclude their online bidding by 6 p.m. on Saturday. Decorated trees have been placed in store windows around town and are up for bid to be brought home. Trees can be viewed at 3D Games, Country Primitives, Vera's Iron & Vine, Comfort Inn, Orange Cat Cafe and Twice Sold Tales. Bidding is taking place on Rotary's Facebook page.

The historic Titcomb House on the corner of Academy and High Street will be decorated for the holidays and viewers are welcome to walk through. Wreaths will be on sale all day long, and author Guy Rioux will be signing his newest book about the Sandy River Railroad.

Another author event will take place at Devaney, Doak & Garrett Booksellers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Author Tonya Shevenell will be outside of the store signing copies of her book "The Maine Birthday Book."

St. Joseph's Parish will be holding a wreath and craft sale featuring arts and crafts from Haiti.

Finally, the 33rd annual Polar Bear Dip will take place at the breakwater on Clearwater Lake in Industry at 3 p.m.