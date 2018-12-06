Chester Greenwood Day event winners announced

FARMINGTON - The 42nd Annual Chester Greenwood Day brought the town's creativity to the forefront in the downtown on Saturday.

This year’s theme was “The Sights and Sounds of the Season” and parade participants went all out. Floats showcased everything from gingerbread houses to pretend snow ball fights. The first place parade winner in the adult category was The Girl Scouts of Temple followed by Maine Moose Builders in second place and Franklin Memorial Hospital in third. The W.G. Mallett School Float title “Snow Day” came in first in the Youth Category followed by the Franklin County Children’s Task Force 21st Century Kids in second place.

Several gingerbread houses were submitted for the Franklin County Chamber’s annual Gingerbread House Contest. Nancy Porter and Mark Nyboe won first place with a gingerbread Tonka Truck. Robin Belcher came in second for the adult category. First place in youth was Esther Bronwyn and second place went to Natalie McCarthy.

The second year of the Taste of Farmington event was a success with nine local restaurants participating in the event providing samples for those who purchased a passport. This year the People’s Choice award winner was The Beaver Lodge, Sodexo at UMF. They offered a tasting of butternut squash, a wrap with avocado and crispy chicken, along with a taste of a smoothie.

The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce would like to thank all who participated in the Chester Greenwood Day festivities and to the volunteers who help to make this year’s event a successful and fun day. We have a wonderfully generous community!