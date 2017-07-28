Chesterville Family Fun Day returns on Aug. 12

CHESTERVILLE - Those looking for fun on Saturday, Aug. 12 should look no further than the Chesterville Family Fun Day, a returning festival that will deliver a parade, food, music, children's activities, adult competitions and more.

The day is being organized by a coalition of community members enthusiastic about reviving Chesterville's traditional summer parade and festival, the last of which was held over a decade ago. Many in town have been wondering what ever happened to the great yearly event and its sense of shared community, but others see its history as a cycle.

"People get together for several years in a row to host it, and then they get tired and someone else eventually takes it over," said Greg Soule, who has been involved in several generations of the event over the course of his life.

This year's planning has been spear-headed by a few committed individuals from the community, but has included members of several organizations, such as the Chesterville Heritage Society, the Chesterville Select Board, the Extension Homemakers, the Fire Fighters, and Chesterville Center Union Meeting House.

The 10 a.m. parade from North Chesterville, which will include many surprises, will proceed along the Valley Road to the Town Hall, and culminate with a flag-raising by the American Legion Color Guard, and a tribute to individuals listed on the Chesterville Memory Wall.

The Memory Wall is being assembled especially for the event, as an opportunity for residents to recognize relatives, friends, and neighbors no longer with us, and as an event fund-raiser. Name plates may be purchased for $5 at the Town Office by August 1. Kathy at 860-8801 can answer any questions.

Floats and other participants are still welcome to register to march with the parade, which is free and open to all. Anyone interested may call Greg at 897-4907 to register.

Dozens of activities are slated to follow the parade, beginning at about 11 a.m., including bounce houses, a petting zoo, a dunk tank, cotton candy, Chesterville Jail (for which nominations are being taken), a horseshoe tournament, a frying pan toss and a hammer toss, live music, a chicken barbecue, and more.

Volunteers, exhibitors, vendors, parade floats, musicians, and other elements are still being accepted and encouraged. To get involved in any way, contact Kim Lessard at 713-8489.