Chesterville fire fighters kidnap Santa to bring special cheer to a local family

CHESTERVILLE - The Fire Department borrowed a special guest Friday, dropping off gifts and a Christmas dinner for a local family.

Katie Dunham, a member of the Chesterville Fire Department helped rally the department to reach out and help a former member and his family. Doug Blauvelt is a former Chesterville firefighter whose wife Sherry has been recently ill.

The two have had a big impact on the good work they do for many people, Dunham noted, including the three children they adopted, in order to give them a promising, brighter future.

Donations came in from a number of community members to help the family out this Christmas.

Santa Claus was "kidnapped" on Friday, Dec. 23 at 1 p.m. by the firefighters, before he makes his official rounds on Saturday night, and dropped off a full Christmas dinner and gifts for six children at the Blauvelt family home. Santa was the biggest surprise for the family, as he showed up at the residence in a fire truck.

“Kidnapping Santa, just boosted the holiday cheer for the entire family," Dunham said. "Our thanks as a department go out to everyone who gave for this family. We are especially grateful to all those that helped us pull off this holiday surprise."