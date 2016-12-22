Chesterville juveniles charged with store break-in accused of stealing car, purse

FARMINGTON - Two juveniles accused of breaking into the Chesterville Corner Store last month are facing new charges this week, after they allegedly took their mother's car without permission and stole a purse out of another parked vehicle.

According to Farmington Police Chief Jack Peck, two Chesterville brothers, one 15 years old and the other 17 years old, have been charged with three misdemeanors: burglary of a motor vehicle, theft and theft by unauthorized taking. The 15-year-old has been additionally charged with misdemeanor operation of a motor vehicle without a license, as well as operation without headlights, a traffic citation.

FPD Officer Kevin Lemay observed a vehicle without its headlights on at the intersection of Broadway and Main Street on Monday, Dec. 19 at 2:05 a.m. Lemay stopped the vehicle, allegedly discovering the 15-year-old operating the vehicle with a single passenger, his 17-year-old brother. The two Chesterville juveniles had allegedly taken the car without permission from their parents, Peck said.

Their mother was unaware the two had left the residence until police contacted her, Peck said. Upon arriving at the scene, she identified items in the vehicle as not belonging to her, Peck said, including a purse. Police determined that the juveniles had entered a parked car on Front Street and taken the purse.

It is the juveniles' second run-in with law enforcement in a little more than a month. On Nov. 12, the Chesterville Corner Store was broken into, with beer, cigarettes and lottery tickets worth a total of $1,200 reportedly stolen. The building itself received an estimated $1,000 worth of damage during the break-in.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office investigators collected evidence from the scene that led them to the same two teenagers. According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, all of the missing items were recovered, as was the baseball bat used to enter the establishment.

The two Chesterville teens were summonsed with Class C juvenile burglary, theft and criminal mischief and theft by unauthorized use of property for taking a car without permission to commit the reported crime. The suspects were then released to their parents.

The new charges stem from the theft of the vehicle from the parents, Peck said, as well as the theft of the purse. The case has been forwarded to the Juvenile Community Corrections Officer, Peck said.