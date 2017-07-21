Chesterville man arrested on gross sexual assault charge

CHESTERVILLE - A local man was arrested today on a charge of gross sexual assault following a Franklin County Sheriff's Office investigation.

Roy Simoneau, 32 of Chesterville, has been charged with gross sexual assault, a Class B felony. The charge follows an investigation that began as a result of a complaint received by FCSO Sgt. Nathan Bean and Lt. David Rackliffe on July 19.

Bean conducted the initial interview, later turning the case over to Lt. David St. Laurent. As a result of Bean and St. Laurent's investigation and interviews, Simoneau was arrested Friday on the charge of gross sexual assault.

Simoneau was transported to Franklin County Detention Center. Bail has been set at $1,000 cash.