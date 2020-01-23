Chesterville man indicted on burglary charge, allegedly brought gun, latex gloves into residence

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County grand jury indicted a Chesterville man on a felony burglary count Wednesday, with the state alleging that he entered a Wilton residence wearing latex gloves and carrying a handgun.

Brett A. Roberts, 55 of Chesterville, was indicted on one count of burglary, a Class A felony, as well as two misdemeanors: criminal trespass and threatening display of a weapon. The charges stem from an incident that allegedly occurred at a Temple Road residence at approximately 8:45 a.m. on the morning of Oct. 23.

According to an arrest affidavit filed by Officer Ethan Kyes, police were contacted by a Wilton resident of the Temple Road Wednesday afternoon, reporting that the resident's son had woken up to find Roberts at the foot of his bed that morning. That 18-year-old told police that the man told him that his name was Brett and that he knew his mother. Roberts reportedly told the 18-year-old that he was owed $2,000 by the resident and that he intended to take items equal in value. The front door was unlocked from when another family member had left earlier that morning.

Roberts was reportedly wearing latex gloves; when asked by the 18-year-old why, Roberts reportedly claimed that he was a former EMT and wore them out of habit. Later in the conversation, Roberts said that he didn't want to leave his fingerprints on anything in the residence.

At one point, according to the affidavit, the 18-year-old told Roberts he was lucky to not be cut with a knife. Roberts then produced a black 9mm pistol from the back of his waist band, telling the 18-year-old that "he shouldn't bring a knife to a gun fight."

"[The 18-year-old] was concerned that if he had agitated Brett [Roberts] that Brett [Roberts] would shoot him," the affidavit reads. "[The 18-year-old] let Brett [Roberts] ramble on talking." Later, the affidavit indicated that Roberts spent two hours talking to the 18-year-old.

Roberts reportedly told the 18-year-old not to tell his mother, admitting that he shouldn't have been in the residence.

The resident told police that she had previously returned a trailer and several other items to Roberts. The two knew each other from when she had rented a house from Roberts in Chesterville a couple of years ago. She denied ever owing Roberts money or back rent and said that Roberts did not have permission to be in her residence.

Wilton police and Franklin County Sheriff's Office personnel went to Roberts' house. He reportedly told police that he had gone to the Temple Road residence to take $2,000-worth of items. He reportedly admitted to entering the residence, meeting the 18-year-old and showing him the gun: a 9mm Sig Sauer P228 that police unloaded and then seized. Roberts told police that he had not expected anyone to have been home, according to the affidavit.

As Roberts is alleged to have committed the crime of burglary while armed with a firearm, the charge is elevated to a Class A felony. In Maine, Class A felonies carry a maximum sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

An indictment means that after considering the evidence the district attorney has presented, the grand jury believes there is probable cause, or a "reasonable belief" that the crime occurred.