Chesterville rallies behind resident after hit and run
CHESTERVILLE - Maine State Police are investigating a hit and run accident reported on Zion Hill Road in Chesterville on Saturday.
David Tilton, who lives on Zion Hill Road and often rides his three-wheeled bike to pick up road-side trash, was supposedly hit by a truck which then kept on going. Tilton suffered only minor injuries, however his bike was totaled after colliding with a nearby telephone pole.
Residents of the town quickly rallied to replace Tilton's bicycle- noting his kind, consistent presence in the neighborhood.
According to the Chesterville Residents Facebook page, Norman and Carroll Corbin orchestrated getting Tilton the new bike and plans are in the works to replace the destroyed trailer that he towed behind for the collected trash.
I would love to donate money towards the cart if you could tell me where to give it. I am so glad you did this for Dave, a lot of people don't understand why he collects cans and bottles but it is rewarding to him, as most people in Chesterville know my brother Terry loves to ride his bike to find them too. Thank you again ,Norman and Carroll .
Allison, my neighbor is building David a new trailer and basket for his new trike, he currently lives in Connecticut but is here on weekends. His address is 144 Zions hill Rd. Stop by this weekend and see him.
I would also like to donate for the cart.