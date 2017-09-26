Chesterville rallies behind resident after hit and run

CHESTERVILLE - Maine State Police are investigating a hit and run accident reported on Zion Hill Road in Chesterville on Saturday.

David Tilton, who lives on Zion Hill Road and often rides his three-wheeled bike to pick up road-side trash, was supposedly hit by a truck which then kept on going. Tilton suffered only minor injuries, however his bike was totaled after colliding with a nearby telephone pole.

Residents of the town quickly rallied to replace Tilton's bicycle- noting his kind, consistent presence in the neighborhood.

According to the Chesterville Residents Facebook page, Norman and Carroll Corbin orchestrated getting Tilton the new bike and plans are in the works to replace the destroyed trailer that he towed behind for the collected trash.