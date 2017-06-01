Chesterville residents approve appropriations for festival, excavator

CHESTERVILLE - Residents approved the transfer of funds for a Chesterville Days festival and the use of undesignated funds to assist in the purchase of an excavator at Thursday's meeting.

Approximately 40 residents attended the special town meeting, which was scheduled after town officials learned that a $1,000 appropriation approved at the March town meeting for the North Chesterville Homemaker's Extension could not be accepted. Those funds had been earmarked to hold the Chesterville Days, a summer festival that is expected to feature food, games and entertainment.

However, unbeknownst to the budget committee, the North Chesterville Homemaker's Extension is associated with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension, which prohibits the acceptance of funds for a specific, non-Extension purpose. The other $500 raised for the Homemaker's Extension, the typical level of funding, was considered a donation and therefore acceptable.

At the recommendation of the selectmen, residents approved appropriating the $1,000 to the Recreation Department to fund the festival.

There was more discussion about how to fund the purchase of a piece of equipment, namely an excavator, for the Public Works Department. At the annual town meeting in March, residents approved raising and appropriating $25,000 to buy equipment, augmented through the borrowing of another $25,000. Those funds would be repaid in 2018.

The article on Thursday's special town meeting warrant provided two other ways of raising the $25,000, instead of borrowing it on a one-year bond: raising and appropriating the funds via taxation or utilizing undesignated funds.

According to Town Treasurer Erin Norton, the town had $742,236 in undesignated funds as of the end of the last calendar year. That money represented a combination of actual, on-hand money left over from previous budgets, as well as money owed to the town. The town did not have enough funds on hand to get through the summer paving projects, Norton said, and would need to take out a tax anticipation note while awaiting taxpayer-raised funds to come in at the end of the summer.

Selectman Edward Hastings IV suggested that up to $25,000 should be appropriated for the equipment out of the undesignated account, rather than financed. The difference lies in the interest rates, Hastings and others argued: the tax anticipation note rate is expected to be lower than the rate associated with financing the cost over one year.

In 2015, the town's tax anticipation note rate was .86 percent. Last year, utilizing Androscoggin Bank, the town had a rate of .06 percent. By comparison, the rate the town would acquire via the one-year financing proposal would be 2.63 percent. The difference in the rates was expected to amount to approximately $300.

"If it's $100," Hastings said, advocating for the lower rate, "I'll be looking to save $100."

Other residents argued against tapping the undesignated funds, preferring instead to stick with the original plan.

"We already voted on this," Chair Tyler Jenness said. "I don't think we should be overruling that [vote] at a special town meeting."

The third option, outright raising and appropriating $25,000 via taxation, was effectively taken off the table after residents voted 4 to 32 against raising the LD1 tax cap. The town's budget was approximately $5,000 below the LD1 cap prior to the special town meeting.

After adding some additional language to the article to make it clear that it was replacing the financed $25,000 from Article 31 in the annual town meeting warrant, residents approved using the undesignated account by a vote of 22 to 12.

Residents opted to raise zero dollars for town office improvements, after learning that town officials believe the majority of the work can be accomplished through this year's current administration budget. A host of relatively minor technological improvements are proposed to improve town office technology performance and security, as well as replacing a hot water heater. It was announced by a representative of the North Chesterville Homemaker's Extension that they would be donating $500 to go toward the replacement hot water heater.