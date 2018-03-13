Chesterville residents elect selectmen, approve town budget, liquor sales

CHESTERVILLE - Residents chose two new selectmen to serve on the board, reduced local land use regulations and allowed the sale of liquor within town lines at Monday's town meeting.

A four-way race for a one-year term came down to the wire, with Maitland Lord Jr. narrowly topping Anne Lambert, with 69 votes to 65. Guy Iverson was just behind with 52 votes, trailed by Carroll Corbin with 27. The race for a three-year seat was more one-sided, with Allan Mackey tallying 127 votes to Daniel Morse's 59. Fourteen write-in candidates also earned mentions.

Lord and Mackey will be replacing outgoing Selectman Ross Clair and Chair Tyler Jenness on the five-person board.

Also appearing on the ballot portion of the town meeting were four questions regarding the sale of alcohol in town. Residents approved questions that would allow the sale of all liquor - selling beer and wine is legal in Chesterville - as well as the consumption of alcohol at licensed establishments. They did balk at one of the four questions, voting 95 to 118 against allowing liquor to be consumed at establishments on Sunday. Those questions were part of a Citizen's Initiative launched by the owners of The Corner Store in Chesterville.

Residents approved a new Land Use Ordinance without discussion, effectively reducing local restrictions and requirements back to the state level. Among these changes is the elimination of building permits for most basic construction projects; residents instead will fill out a notification form. Other regulations, such as those relating to the town's shoreland or wetland areas, will continue to apply.

That issue touched on the town's budget, with the Code Enforcement Officer's salary and expenses being moved into the Administration line. Here, the meeting hit a snag after residents voted against funding that line at the selectmen's recommended $163,282. It appeared that residents' "no" vote would result in zero dollars being raised for the cost center, effectively closing the town office. Moderator Jim Grippe, however, accepted a motion to reconsider, which passed overwhelmingly.

Residents then approved an article budget of $159,782, embracing the Budget Committee's recommendation. The $3,500 difference, according to members, was represented in the committee folding in some of the CEO's expenses into the Administration line, rather than increasing it.

The savings were not insignificant, as residents voted against upping the LD1 property tax levy limit from $541,950, by a vote of 30 to 35. As a result, voters needed to trim roughly $29,000 from the most expansive budget recommendations in order to hit the $541,950 limit. Residents kept a careful eye on the limit throughout the meeting, bringing up the issue multiple times.

The bulk of that reduction was made up without significant dissent in the Capital Roads Projects article. The Road Committee announced that it had unanimously decided to embrace the budget committee and selectmen's recommendation of raising and appropriating $150,000 for road projects, rather than their previous recommendation of $201,494. As the larger number was included in the warrant article, the $50,000 reduction put the town well below the LD1 limit.

The $150,000 would be augmented by $41,296 in state road assistance money, and Chesterville's portion represented an increase over last year's appropriation of $120,000. However, Public Works Director Michael Cote noted, $150,000 only represented approximately 1.5 miles of re-constructed roads. At that rate, Cote said, it would take the town 45 years to redo every road in town.

Residents also supported establishing a $25,000 Capital Improvement Reserve for the purchase of equipment for the town. Funds spent out of that account, selectmen noted, would require a special town meeting vote.

In total, the budget approve Monday represented an increase of roughly $11,176, or 1.3 percent.